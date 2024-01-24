YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress State News Agency is congratulating its readers on upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays.

The passing year was a trial of resilience for all of us. Let 2024 become a year of achievements, prosperity and peace.

Dear readers, we would like to thank you for your support and trust, which inspires us.

Let these holidays fill our hearts with hope for a bright future where peace, solidarity and unity prevail.

Armenpress News Agency will continue to be by your side, covering all significant events of Armenia. Let these holidays remind us that together we are strong.

The editorial will continue to publish the most urgent and important reports during the holidays, while the agency’s staff will resume full-capacity work starting January 3.

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas