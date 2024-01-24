Azerbaijan sees no “serious obstacles” for peace treaty with Armenia, says Hajiyev

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan sees no “serious obstacles” for concluding a peace treaty with Armenia, a senior Azerbaijani official has said.

Hikmet Hajiyev, the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, told TRT that the contacts between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Aliyev during the CIS summit in Saint Petersburg have been “productive and constructive.”

“The Azerbaijani side finds it to be a productive and constructive partnership for advancing the peace agenda between the two countries,” Hajiyev said.

The official added that Baku wants to advance the peace process and doesn’t see any serious obstacles for doing so. “We don’t see further serious obstacles for signing a peace treaty between the two countries,” he said, without specifying possible timeframes due to ongoing talks.