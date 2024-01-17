NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland - Stoltenberg

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg highlighted on Friday that the organization is closely monitoring the recent occurrence where a missile violated Poland's airspace, originating from the shared border with Ukraine.

"I spoke with the Polish President Andrzej Duda about the missile incident in Poland. NATO stands in solidarity with our valued ally, is monitoring the situation and we will remain in contact as the facts are established. NATO remains vigilant," Stoltenberg said.