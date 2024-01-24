Armenian President recalls Ambassador of Armenia to Iraq

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Misak Balasanyan has been recalled from the position of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Iraq, the Presidential Office said.

Misak Balasanyan has been serving as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Iraq since September 5, 2023.