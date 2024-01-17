Argentina rejects invitation to join BRICS

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Argentina's President Javier Milei formally declined the invitation to join the BRICS, reports Infobae.

Milei conveyed his decision through a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping several days ago. Additionally, he informed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his choice, according to Infobae.

Founded in 2009, BRICS is a grouping of the world's largest developing economies. The bloc was formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2009 and added South Africa in 2010.

In August 2023, during the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were invited to join the bloc. Argentina was set to join Jan. 1, 2024.

Argentina's current president, Javier Milei, has repeatedly spoken out against joining BRICS.