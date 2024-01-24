Warmest December in 100 years recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. December of 2023 has been the warmest in 100 years, with the average temperature being 5-6 degrees higher, meteorologists have said.

“If we look at the statistical analysis of the past 100 years, we see that December of this year has been the warmest both in terms of the average monthly temperature and the daily daytime maximum temperatures,” said Gagik Surenyan, the Deputy Director of the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of the Ministry of Environment.

The weather is warm because of warm tropical air currents, which will remain for the next five days.

Temperature reached 17,5 degrees Celsius in the Ararat Plain in the second half of December.