Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan holds meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan has held a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin.

During the meeting Mayor Avinyan attached importance to the relations between Yerevan and major Russian cities and stressed that the ties have prospects of development, City Hall said in a readout. As an example of successful partnership, Mayor Avinyan told the Ambassador that recently the city authorities introduced changes into the architectural licensing and blueprinting procedures, where the experience of Rostov-on-Don, Yerevan’s sister city, has been taken into account.

Ambassador Kopyrkin said that Yerevan and various Russian cities have collegial relations that will allow to enhance the circle of partnership and carry out new joint projects in some sectors of city administration.

Anna Donchenko, the Head of the Armenian-Russian Trade Representation, was also present at the meeting. Speaking about business circles, Mayor Avinyan attached importance to active participation of Russian companies in the bid solicitations announced by Yerevan City Hall.