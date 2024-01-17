Total number of deaths in Gaza Strip surpasses 21,000

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes has exceeded 21,000, and more than 55,000 people have been injured, reports TASS.

"The number of dead as a result of Israeli aggression since October 7 has increased to 21,110, with 55,243 wounded," Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement published on the public health agency's official Telegram channel.

According to him, during just the past 24 hours alone, "Israeli occupation forces committed 16 massacres of entire families," leaving 195 victims, reports Tass.