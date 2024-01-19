It is important that communication continues at all levels: Khandanyan reflects on the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, Sargis Khandanyan in response to Armenpress question about how he would assess the informal contact between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in St. Petersburg and how close Armenia and Azerbaijan are to signing a peace treaty, answered that Armenia’s goal and strategy is to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible, emphasizing the need for the document to reflect the principles outlined by the Armenian side.



"Our goal and strategy are to sign the peace agreement as soon as possible. However, the agreement should reflect the fundamental issues that Armenia has consistently raised. It should be a document that will truly bring peace to the region and to Armenia,’’ said Khandanyan.

"As for yesterday's meeting, I am not familiar with the details of the informal conversation. However, it is important that contacts continue at all levels. If negotiations do not take place, it means that the process is not moving forward. Armenia aims for the process to proceed as quickly and smoothly as possible," emphasized the Committee Chair.

According to Khandanyan, the recognition of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, agreement on the principles of border delimitation, and acknowledgment by Azerbaijan of the fundamental principles of opening communications and economic channels remain as priorities for the Armenian side.

Recently, official Yerevan has received Baku's proposals regarding the peace treaty. When asked whether there is an indication that the principles outlined by the Armenian side are acceptable to Azerbaijan, Khandanyan answered: “It is difficult to talk about these indications at the document level, given that the government is negotiating on this issue and access is limited. However, it is very important that the principles that Armenia outlines are accepted by Azerbaijan, including publicly, which will allow us to move forward.”