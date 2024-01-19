Inclusion of maps under discussion for providing predictability in demarcation process, says Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The three principles put forward by Armenia regarding the peace process are in line with the norms of international law and even they are principles popularized as a result of the discussion with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan expressed such an opinion during Wednesday’s joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart.

"The three principles pertain to the sovereignty of countries, mutual recognition of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders. When talking about transport and communication infrastructures, we once again address the jurisdiction within the context of these three principles. They are principles accepted by the international community and their legitimacy is recognized worldwide.

President of the European Council Charles Michel has also announced about this after the regular meeting," said FM Mirzoyan.

According to Mirzoyan, one should be guided by public announcements and established agreements. The Foreign Minister said that there is a real possibility of reaching lasting peace, but it depends on a number of factors, including Azerbaijan's constructive approach.

Regarding the maps to be used in the demarcation and delimitation process, the Armenian Foreign Minister emphasized the importance for the Armenian side that the process is highly predictable, and its principles and foundations are documented in the peace treaty. At this stage, the inclusion of maps is being discussed as a manifestation of fixing the principle of demarcation, providing predictability for demarcation.

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in turn, noted that Armenia is committed to achieving peace and is taking concrete steps in that direction.

"The day before yesterday, I had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and noted that official Baku also welcomes the possibility of achieving stable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are optimistic; positive sentiments can help solve the existing problems without external interventions, through the '3+3' format," said the Iranian Foreign Minister.