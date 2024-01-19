Recently we have received new proposals from Baku, says Foreign Minister Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is making every effort to bring the peace process to its logical conclusion, but there is hardly a state that is able to sign a peace treaty unilaterally. So in addition to the constructive approach taken by the Armenian side, there is a need for a corresponding constructive approach from the Azerbaijani side. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan expressed such an opinion during Wednesday’s joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart.



"We have repeatedly emphasized the Republic of Armenia's commitment to engaging in conscientious and constructive negotiations with Azerbaijan. The ultimate goal of these negotiations is the settlement of relations and the establishment of peace. We have consistently reaffirmed our dedication to the peace process and the establishment of lasting peace in our region.



We have had negotiations with Azerbaijan in several directions and several phases; we are working on a concrete draft of the peace treaty. Recently, we have received new proposals from the Azerbaijani side, which we will thoroughly study and respond appropriately, submitting our own proposals," said Mirzoyan.



“There is a real possibility to achieve peace; there is a window to bring the process to a logical end. We do have a chance for peace despite the many obstacles and difficulties we have faced. Despite even the forced displacement of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, the hate speech from Azerbaijan, the aggressive rhetoric, we really see that opportunity,’’ said the Armenian Foreign Minister, noting that the government of the Republic of Armenia is doing its utmost to ensure that the process leading to peace reaches its logical conclusion.



Mirzoyan expressed hope that Azerbaijan would show such constructiveness. He added that positive signals are visible, such as the agreements reached due to the recent contacts, leading to the release prisoners of war and detainees. In turn, Armenia supported the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).



"On the other hand, we observe negative signals, given the aggressive statements and calls from Azerbaijan, and the avoidance of high-level meetings. Although there are proposals, the meetings have not taken place recently. We hope that in the near future, we will have the opportunity to sign a long-term peace agreement," concluded Mirzoyan.