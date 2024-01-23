Prime Minister participates in the informal summit of the heads of the CIS member states

YEREVAN, 26 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took part in the unofficial summit of the heads of CIS member states in St. Petersburg, the Prime Minister's Office said.

First, the participants posed for a family photo, then the Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the participants.

According to the source, issues related to cooperation in the CIS zone were discussed at the meeting.

Before that, the leaders of the CIS countries had visited the "Pavlovsk" State Artistic and Architectural Palace and Park Museum-Reserve, the Catherine Palace, the complex of Peterhof palaces and gardens, and during the tour got acquainted with the exhibits of historical significance.