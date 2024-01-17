Aliyev invites Lukashenko to visit Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, 26 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has invited President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to visit Baku, BelTA reports.

"We are waiting in Azerbaijan," BelTA quoted Aliyev, as saying.

The two leaders discussed the international agenda and Aliyev provided a detailed overview of the situation in the Caucasus region.

The meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Belarus took place in St. Petersburg, where they had arrived to take part in the unofficial summit of the heads of CIS member states.