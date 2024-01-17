Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   17 January 2024

Gaza receives over 4.7 thousand vehicles of humanitarian aid in two months

YEREVAN, 26 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) has received 4,760 trucks of humanitarian aid from Egypt through the Rafah crossing in the last two months, reports Al-Jazeera.

The aid trucks were received between October 21, 2023, and December 22, the PRCS said.

The trucks contain “food, water, relief aid, medical supplies, and medicines”, it said.







