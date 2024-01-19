First European Universities Winter Championships: Armenian team wins bronze

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian team won bronze in the first European Universities Winter Championships skiing tournament in Val Di Zoldo, Italy. Athletes Gleb Mosesov and Zhirayr Arakelyan represented Armenia at the event from the Armenian State University of Economics.

Mosesov won silver in the slalom.

The inaugural European Universities Winter Championships and the EUSA Winter Forum saw more than 200 participants attending and witnessing the first time Winter Sports being put on EUSA Championship programme featuring three sports: Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding and Snow Volleyball.

On 19th of December, the races in the first Alpine Skiing category – Slalom took place on the Cristelin Alta slope, bringing already the first champions in both men’s and women’s competition.

After some spectacular races, in the women’s competition the three winning places on the podium were taken by: Maja Chyla, from Jagiellonian University (POL) holding the gold medal, followed by Julia Zlatkova from Technical University Sofia (BUL) with the silver medal and Anna Rech from University of Udine (ITA), winning the bronze.

In the men's competition the first place went to Kamen Zlatkov, from Technical University Sofia (BUL), while the silver medal went to Gleb Mosesov, Armenian State University of Economics (ARM), followed by Jan Sanitrar from Technical University in Zvolen (SVK) who won the bronze medal.

In the men’s competition, the best three teams were: