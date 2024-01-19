Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Magnitude 3,5 earthquake hits Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,5 earthquake has hit the Göksun district of Kahramanmaras in south-eastern Türkiye, the local emergency authorities reported.

The quake was detected at 16:37. It had a depth of 11,46 km.

The Kahramanmaras Province was the epicenter of the devastating earthquakes of February 6, 2023, which killed over 55,000 people.








