Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Russia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia on a two-day visit.

The Armenian PM will participate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit on December 25, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) informal summit on December 26.

