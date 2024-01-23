Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   23 January 2024

Prime Minister Pashinyan visits Russia for EEU and CIS summits

Prime Minister Pashinyan visits Russia for EEU and CIS summits

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Russia on a two-day visit to participate in the EEU and CIS summits.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit will take place on December 25 in Saint Petersburg. The CIS informal summit will be held the next day, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]