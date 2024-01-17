Kyrgyz president signs law on changing national flag design
19:45, 22 December 2023
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Kyrgyzstan will partially change the design on the country's national flag, with a corresponding law signed by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, said his press service on Friday.
The law on amendments to a law "On State Symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic" was adopted in order to improve one of the main state symbols of Kyrgyzstan: the country's flag, according to the service.
The adopted law changed the shape of the sun's rays on the flag of Kyrgyzstan from wavy to straight.
