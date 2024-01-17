Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   17 January 2024

Angola announces exit from OPEC

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Angola is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) because membership is not serving its interests, oil minister Diamantino Azevedo said on Thursday, reports Reuters.

Angola, which joined OPEC in 2007, produces about 1.1 million barrels of oil per day, compared with 28 million bpd for the whole group








