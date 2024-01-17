Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   17 January 2024

10 People Killed in Shooting at University in Prague

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Ten people were killed and nine were seriously wounded in a shooting on Thursday at Charles University in central Prague, Czech emergency services said. The shooter, who was not immediately identified by officials, also died, the New York Times reports.

According to the source, the police said the shooter had been “eliminated’’.








