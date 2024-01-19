EU expresses concern over arbitrary detention of joirnalists and activists in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has voiced significant concerns about the arbitrary imprisonment of journalists in Azerbaijan.

“Human rights, including fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law are important elements of the relationship between Azerbaijan and the European Union,” Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said in a satatement.

According to him, in this context, the recent arbitrary detentions of journalists Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Vagifqizi, Mahammad Kekalov, Aziz Orujov, Rufat Muradli, Nargiz Absalamova, Teymur Kerimov, Ibrahim Humbatov as well as Hafiz Babaly raise serious concerns about the narrowing space for independent journalism and limitations to freedom of expression in Azerbaijan, which run contrary to its international commitments.

“The European Union also regrets the arrest of human rights activist Ilhamiz Guliyev and political opposition leader Tofiq Yagublu, and the decision to extend the pre-trial detention of distinguished scholar and activist Gubad Ibadoghlu and of civil society activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev,” Stano said.

The European Union calls on Azerbaijan to release those imprisoned for exercising their fundamental rights and to ensure free and unhindered space for independent journalism and freedom of expression.

“The European Union remains committed to continue the dialogue and cooperation on human rights with Azerbaijan,” Peter Stano noted.