Russian ambassador summoned to Uzbek Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On December 21, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipoteniary of Russia to Uzbekistan Oleg Malginov was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan to comment on the statement of Russia official Zakhar Prilepin on the annexation of the territory of Uzbekistan, Kun.uz reports.

At the meeting, it was stressed that such claims voiced by Russian officials do not correspond to the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

On his part, Oleg Malginov, with full responsibility, noted that Prilepin’s statements had nothing to do with the official position of the leadership of Russia.

As the representative of the Russian Federation in Uzbekistan, the ambassador noted that "the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Uzbekistan have never been questioned in his country."

Malginov also noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia plans to comment on this incident soon.

Earlier Zakhar Prilepin, a Russian writer, political and military figure and the co-chairman of the ‘Spravedlivaya Rossiya - za pravdu’ party proposed joining the territory of Uzbekistan to the Russian Federation.