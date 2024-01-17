BTA. Bulgarian Researcher Leaves Multi-Billion Dollar Company to Join Sofia's INSAIT Institute

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS/BTA.A Bulgarian researcher whose PhD thesis earned an Honorable Mention for the 2016 Doctoral Dissertation Award of the Association of Computing Machinery, is leaving a multi-billion dollar company to join the team of the Sofia-based Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT), said the Bulgarian Education Ministry on Thursday.

Honorable Mention for the 2016 ACM Doctoral Dissertation Award went to Peter Bailis of Stanford University and Veselin Raychev of ETH Zurich.

Dr. Veselin Raychev obtained his M.Sc. and B.Sc. from Sofia University, in 2009 and 2006, and his PhD degree from ETH Zurich in 2016. He co-founded DeepCode, which was acquried by Snyk. He has since been working for Snyk - until now. Raychev has also worked for Google where he developed algorithms for Google Maps.

His PhD thesis created a new technological field which has since turned into a multi-billion industry: AI that can write software.

Dr. Raychev is also a medal winner of the International Informatics Olympiad and a winner of the John Atanasoff Award.

INSAIT is the first establishment of its kind in Eastern Europe, offering world-class research facilities and conditions. INSAIT was founded in April 2022, in partnership with Switzerland’s ETH Zurich and EPFL, two of the world’s best technical universities, and collaborates with top academics from some of the most elite US, European, and Israeli universities and research labs. INSAIT says its sole focus is on scientific excellence: conducting world-class research, attracting outstanding international scientists, and training the next-generation of graduate students and technology leaders.

