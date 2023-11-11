Armenian Prime Minister addresses the missed opportunity of the Granada meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. "At the 6th Peace Forum in Paris, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the issue regarding the missed opportunity for a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Granada. Pashinyan clarified that the Granada meeting and its format were agreed upon on July 15, 2023, in Brussels. Therefore, it was not planned a week, ten days, or even a month ago.

"We reached an agreement on this matter, and we had a preliminary understanding of the meeting's format in Granada, which, I believe, took place in June. The first five-party meeting took place there, and we reached an initial agreement that the subsequent five-party meeting would be held. An essential detail is that the list of participants was confirmed. Subsequently, on July 15, we reaffirmed this meeting in Brussels," Pashinyan stated.

"We were not aware, and I personally was not informed, of another agenda. When preparing for the Granada meeting, it seemed that everything had been agreed upon. I believe the Azerbaijani President's refusal to participate in the Granada meeting was not due to other circumstances; it was simply a matter of addressing an issue that had already been agreed upon," Pashinyan clarified.