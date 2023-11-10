Armenia Security Council Secretary meets European Commission President's Head of Cabinet

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. During the working visit to Brussels, the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council, Armen Grigoryan on Friday, held a meeting with Bjoern Seibert, the Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Commission, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia said.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the process of implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The parties also referred to issues covering the scope of Armenia-EU bilateral multi-sectoral cooperation.