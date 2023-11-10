Armenia seeks to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan in coming months based on three Brussels principles: Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side hopes to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the coming months, based on the three principles agreed upon at the negotiations held in Brussels.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during the panel discussion at the 6th Paris Peace Forum.

“Principle 1: Armenia and Azerbaijan fully recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, based on the understanding that Armenia's territory covers 29,800 square kilometers and Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers.

Principle 2: Armenia and Azerbaijan reaffirm their unconditional commitment to the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration as the political basis for the border demarcation.The Alma-Ata Declaration was signed by 12 republics of the Soviet Union on December 21, 1991. With this declaration, the 12 republics of the former USSR, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, recognize each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of existing administrative borders; therefore, the existing administrative borders between the republics of the Soviet Union become state borders.

Principe 3: Future transport regulations to unblock transport and economic ties in the region will respect the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality of all countries,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister recalled that an agreement on these principles was reached during negotiations with the President of Azerbaijan in Brussels, and these agreements had been recorded in the statements by European Council President Charles Michel after tripartite meetings on May 14 and July 15, 2023.

“French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have also expressed their support for these principles, and this is reflected in the Quadrilateral Declaration adopted in Granada, signed by Charles Michel, Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and myself. And if Azerbaijan does not abandon these principles, this will mean that the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the coming months will become quite realistic.

The planned tripartite meeting in Brussels in October did not take place, and I have not received an invitation to the next meeting from Charles Michel. I hope that our EU partners remain faithful to their obligations," said the RA Prime Minister.