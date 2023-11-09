Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs receives World Bnak delegation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan on November 9 received the delegation of the World Bank (WB), headed by the Regional Director for Human Development for Europe and Central Asia, Michal Rutkovski. Carolin Geginat, the Country Manager of the World Bank for Armenia also attended the meeting, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said in a press release.



''During the meeting, a number of issues related to the cooperation in the field of labor and social protection were discussed. The advancements and outcomes carried out as part of the Second Social Protection Administration Project (SPAP II) were also touched upon.



Minister Narek Mkrtchyan briefed the delegation on the activities currently being carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, in this context, considering the measures aimed at supporting forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh as a key priority.



Referring to the cooperation with the WB, Minister Mkrtchyan emphasized the effectiveness of the jointly conducted activities,'' reads the statement.



According to the source, Michal Rutkovski, for his part, lauded the cooperation with the Ministry, noted that he had been impressed with the work carried out by the Ministry.