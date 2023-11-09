Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-11-23

YEREVAN, 9 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 402.68 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.86 drams to 430.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 4.37 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.97 drams to 494.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 6.76 drams to 25366.65 drams. Silver price down by 1.11 drams to 290.52 drams.