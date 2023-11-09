Armenia to launch new Environmental Protection Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to launch a new environmental protection agency.

Authorities seek to replace the current Forestry Committee with the Environmental Protection Agency. The relevant functions currently carried out by other agencies will also be covered by the new body.

“We are now carrying out an 8-hour patrol in forests and national parks, but we need 24-hour patrols. These changes are aimed at this,” Minister of Environment Hakob Simidyan said at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday where the decision was approved.

Environmental Protection Agency officers will be authorized to file proceedings, calculate damages and hand out fines, and use force if the offender fails to comply.

The agency will have 1176 employees. The agency will be fully operational in 2024.