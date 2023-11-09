Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November 2023

Armenian government approves additional financial support program for forcibly displaced persons of NK

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has approved an additional financial support program for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The decision was approved at the November 9 Cabinet meeting.

The forcibly displaced persons will each receive an additional 50,000 drams in November and December for essential consumer expenditures. Those who temporarily live in hotels or guest homes, or are currently abroad or have more than 2 million drams in savings on their bank accounts will not be eligible for the program.

 








