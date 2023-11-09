Cabinet observes moment of silence in honor of 2020 war victims

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Cabinet ministers have observed a moment of silence in commemoration of the victims of the 44-Day War of 2020.

“Today is November 9th, and I am asking you to pay tribute to all our fallen brothers and sisters of the 44-Day War with a moment of silence,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

The 2020 war ended with the trilateral ceasefire agreement signed between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020.

The death toll on the Armenian side in the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh is 3809.

220 people are missing in action.