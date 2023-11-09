FM Mirzoyan welcomes G7 foreign ministers’ statement on humanitarian consequences of displacement of Armenians from NK

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has welcomed the G7 Japan 2023 Foreign Ministers’ Statement that called on Azerbaijan to fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

“Welcoming G7 statement, we underline that strong international steps & clear public commitments by all involved parties are paramount for normalization btw Armenia & Azerbaijan in line with Granada statement, & to address needs of Armenian forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. Armenia has such a commitment,” Mirzoyan said in a post on X.

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, after their meeting in Japan, said in a statement:

“We are gravely concerned over the humanitarian consequences of the displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh after the military operation conducted by Azerbaijan. We urge Azerbaijan to fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and welcome international efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs for those who have been displaced. We underline our support for advancing a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, the inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity.”