Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November 2023

Armenian Foreign Minister to participate in the 42th Session of the UNESCO General Conference

Armenian Foreign Minister to participate in the 42th Session of the UNESCO General Conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris to participate in the 42th Session of the UNESCO General Conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on social media.

“On November 9, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris to participate in the 42th Session of the UNESCO General Conference,” she said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]