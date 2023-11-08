Armenian Foreign Minister to participate in the 42th Session of the UNESCO General Conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris to participate in the 42th Session of the UNESCO General Conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on social media.

