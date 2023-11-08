MP Rustam Bakoyan sent letters to international partners to ensure Vagif Khachatryan's return to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the right to a fair trial of Vagif Khachatryan, an Armenian by nationality, during the implementation of an obviously simulated and false trial.



The Deputy Chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs Rustam Bakoyan said on social media.



"I am a villager, not a terrorist"



Vagif Khachatryan of Armenian nationality uttered these words in the Azerbaijani court. The arrest of the latter was from the beginning a continuation of an obvious war crime, and the criminal legal processes carried out against him after all this are a vivid proof of gross violations of human rights in a totalitarian country like Azerbaijan.



Despite its membership in the Council of Europe and ratification of the European Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, Azerbaijan violated the right to a fair trial of Vagif Khachatryan, an Armenian by nationality, during the implementation of an obviously simulated and false trial.



Vagif Khachatryan denied his participation in the so-called "Meshal events" and apologized in Armenian, literally saying that he was not there. In other words, the person, in fact, did not accept the criminal charges brought against him, while the translator, deliberately and obviously acting in the domain of anti-Armenian practices within the framework of Azerbaijani state policy, conveyed to the audience that Khachatryan apologized to the Azerbaijani people for all the incidents committed by Armenians.

During the entire judicial process, Vagif Khachatryan's thoughts were distorted, as a result, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.



I have sent urgent letters to my international colleagues to ensure the immediate return of Vagif Khachatryan to the Republic of Armenia within the framework of their powers.



I have requested that the political level officially acknowledge that the trial held against Vagif Khachatryan is entirely false and aims to conceal the criminal anti-Armenian activities of Azerbaijan and the implemented military tactics,'' Bakoyan said.