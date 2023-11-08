Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November 2023

Borrell thanks Canadian FM for personal contribution to Canada’s participation in the EU mission in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Vice President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has held a meeting with the  Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Borrell said in a post on X.

“Good to meet my friend Mélanie Joly ahead of the EU-Canada Summit. We had an in-depth discussion on the situation in the Middle East.

I thanked her for her personal engagement for Canadian participation to the EU mission in Armenia and Canada’s important work on Haiti,’’ posted Josep Borrell







