Borrell thanks Canadian FM for personal contribution to Canada’s participation in the EU mission in Armenia
19:48, 8 November 2023
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Vice President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has held a meeting with the Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Borrell said in a post on X.
“Good to meet my friend Mélanie Joly ahead of the EU-Canada Summit. We had an in-depth discussion on the situation in the Middle East.
I thanked her for her personal engagement for Canadian participation to the EU mission in Armenia and Canada’s important work on Haiti,’’ posted Josep Borrell
