Ambassador of Sweden visits Syunik

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson visited the region of Syunik, the Embassy of Sweden in Yerevan said in a statement.



“During his trip to Syunik region Ambassador also visited Meghri, the southernmost community of Armenia. The Head of Mission had a great meeting at Winnet Meghri and was briefed about Women's resource center's activities in the region and in Armenia.

At the Meghri checkpoint of Armenian-Iranian state border, the senior staff of the checkpoint hosted the Ambassador for an informative overview of the checkpoint facilities and border operations.

A visit was also made to Tatev, where community leader Samvel Lalayan and his team briefed the Ambassador on the local situation and development projects. They discussed ongoing projects supported by Sweden, such as SALAR International’s efforts to strengthen democracy and promote good governance at the local level.

In Kapan, Ambassador also joined the EU Mission’s Forward Operating Base patrol to witness the observer’s mission's activities aimed at contributing human security in conflict-affected areas at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border,” reads the statement.