New souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the theme “Sport. 50th Anniversary of the Victory of “Ararat-73”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. On November 8th, 2023, a souvenir sheet with one postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Sport. 50th Anniversary of the Victory of “Ararat-73” has been put into circulation.

The souvenir sheet with one stamp was cancelled by the Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Davit Sahakyan, the Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Arayik Abrahamyan, the President of the Philatelists’ Armenian Association Hovik Musayelyan, the footballers of “Ararat-73” Norayr Mesropyan, Sergey Poghosyan, Sergey Bondarenko.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

The postage stamp of the souvenir sheet with the nominal value of 380 AMD depicts a football ball where episodes of the cup awarding ceremony to "Ararat" football team are presented.

The upper part of the souvenir sheet depicts the football players of "Ararat" football team as well as the logotype dedicated to the 50th Anniversary the Victory of “Ararat-73”. The bottom part of the souvenir sheet depicts the photo of “Ararat” football team at its full strength.

The souvenir sheet and the postage stamp depict the inscriptions “USSR CHAMPION AND CUP WINNER”, “ARARAT-73” and “50TH ANNIVERSARY” in Armenian and English languages.

In 1973, "Ararat" football team not only won the USSR Cup, but also won the title of the USSR Champion in one season.

Date of issue: November 08, 2023

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Stamp diameter: 38,0 mm

S/sheet size: 90,0 x 90,0 mm

Print run: 10 000 pcs