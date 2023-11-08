Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-11-23

YEREVAN, 8 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 402.51 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.56 drams to 429.48 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 4.37 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.75 drams to 493.36 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 318.86 drams to 25373.41 drams. Silver price down by 8.84 drams to 291.63 drams.