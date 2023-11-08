Azerbaijan-Iran border earthquake felt in Armenia’s south

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 5,4 earthquake that struck some 21km south-east from the Iranian city of Parsabad near the Iranian-Azeri border at 09:18, November 8 was also felt in several Armenian towns in the country’s south, the seismic protection agency of the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The quake was felt in the towns of Kajaran, Meghri and Goris at an intensity of MSK 3-4, in Sisian at MSK 3, and in Yeghegnadzor at MSK 2.