EU releases €61 million in humanitarian aid for people in Afghanistan and Afghan refugees in Pakistan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. As the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan continues to be of serious concern, the EU has released €61 million in humanitarian aid to address the needs of vulnerable people in the country, as well as refugees in neighbouring Pakistan, reads the message of the European Commission published in Brussels.

''A total of €60 million are allocated for humanitarian organisations working in Afghanistan and another €1 million, for those in Pakistan.

The new funding will help address the food crisis in Afghanistan, where nearly half of the population is acutely food insecure,'' it reads.