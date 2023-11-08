Paris calls for the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners held by Azerbaijan: Anne Hidalgo

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. ''Azerbaijan is guilty of arbitrarily detaining former Artsakh officials and destroying Armenian heritage in this territory.''

Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris made a post on X and gave details of her discussions with the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo.

''Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, the 100,000 refugees and political prisoners detained by Azerbaijan.

Paris also calls for the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners held by Azerbaijan”, Hidalgo posted on X.

Anne Hidalgo added that on December 10, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the representatives of the Armenians of Artsakh will be presented he honorary citizenship of Paris.