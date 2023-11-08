Baku court decision goes against any norms, says Armenia's Foreign Ministry spox

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The decision made by the Baku court goes against any norms, including international humanitarian law.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan wrote this on X, calling the Baku court's decision to sentence the 68-year-old resident of Nagorno-Karabakh to 15 years in prison as a complete disregard for all norms.

''Despite clear rejection of any false accusation, the 68-year-old resident of Nagorno-Karabakh was “sentenced” to 15-year imprisonment after over a month of mock “trail”/show in Baku,'' she posted.