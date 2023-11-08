Armenian Ombudsperson calls on international organizations to respond immediately to the conviction of Vagif Khachatryan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Anahit Manasyan, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia referred to the trial of Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan in Azerbaijan, which has ended with an absurd verdict.

''Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijani forces in the Lachin corridor, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Baku, without observing the international legal standards and guarantees related to human rights. Anahit Manasyan, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia, posted on X.

“International Human Rights organizations should respond immediately,” Manasyan added.