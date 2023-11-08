EU announces more than 900 million euros in aid for Jordan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The European Commission has announced a €902 million ($968.2 million) aid package for Jordan during a visit by King Abdullah II to Brussels to discuss the Israel-Gaza war with European officials.



The package includes €402 million in grants and €500 million in loans by the European Investment Bank, which will support desalination projects for drinking water, reads the European Commission communiqué published in Brussels.



“I thank King Abdullah II for his critical stabilising role in the region. The EU is a strong friend and partner of Jordan and our cooperation spans many areas, from culture to water management, from refugee support to education and training. This is why I am happy to announce today that we will continue our strong support to Jordan's reform process and modernisation of its economy,” said the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



''A €185 million package focused on improving education and technical training for the youth as well as to promote Jordan’s rich cultural heritage and create sustainable jobs in the tourism sector,'' reads the document.