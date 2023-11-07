Russia says it removed military equipment of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh for planned repair

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Ministry of Defense has said that it has completed the rotation of personnel of the peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the transfer of weapons and military equipment to Russia for planned repair.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry also said that its peacekeepers in NK ‘continue to fulfil their objectives.’

The Russian peacekeepers have closed one more observation post in the Shushi region, it said. “Overall, 10 observation posts and 16 temporary observation posts have been closed since September 19,” the ministry said.