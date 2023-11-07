Armenia opts out of upcoming CIS meeting in Moscow

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will not participate in the upcoming meeting of Secretaries of Security Council of CIS States scheduled to take place on November 8 in Moscow, Russia, his spokesperson Tatevik Petrosyan told Armenpress.

