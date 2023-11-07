Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November 2023

Former Member of Parliament Aragats Akhoyan arrested

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of Parliament Aragats Akhoyan has been arrested on suspicion of incitement to violence, the Investigative Committee has said.

Authorities said on Tuesday that the former MP made a call to violence through his Facebook page.

A court has approved a one-month pre-trial detention for Akhoyan on charges of incitement to violence.

 

 








