Former Member of Parliament Aragats Akhoyan arrested
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of Parliament Aragats Akhoyan has been arrested on suspicion of incitement to violence, the Investigative Committee has said.
Authorities said on Tuesday that the former MP made a call to violence through his Facebook page.
A court has approved a one-month pre-trial detention for Akhoyan on charges of incitement to violence.
- 15:09 Russia says it removed military equipment of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh for planned repair
- 14:44 Precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals named top Armenian exports
- 14:40 Europe Region of Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie calls for respect of rights of NK Armenians
- 12:45 Preservation of at-risk Armenian heritage in NK raised at ICCROM General Assembly session
- 11:13 Armenia opts out of upcoming CIS meeting in Moscow
- 10:36 Former Member of Parliament Aragats Akhoyan arrested
- 08:48 European Stocks - 06-11-23
- 08:47 US stocks up - 06-11-23
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-11-23
- 08:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 06-11-23
- 08:44 Oil Prices Down - 06-11-23
- 11.06-21:48 88 United Nations staffers killed in Gaza
- 11.06-21:03 Number of tourists visiting Armenia increased by more than 48 percent compared to last year
- 11.06-20:26 Members of the "I Have an Honor" faction meet PACE Monitoring Committee co- rapporteurs on Armenia
- 11.06-19:39 Palestinian death toll in Gaza war exceeds 10,000
- 11.06-19:07 Levon Kocharyan released from custody
- 11.06-18:29 Armenia’s Central Bank presents approaches to regulation and control of virtual assets
- 11.06-17:11 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-23
- 11.06-17:10 Asian Stocks - 06-11-23
- 11.06-17:05 BTA. Armed Forces' Rearmament Remains Defence Ministry's Main Focus - Deputy Minister Georgiev
- 11.06-16:25 Switzerland defines specific actions for extending humanitarian assistance in Armenia with 1.5 million Swiss francs
- 11.06-15:58 Investor ignores Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s cancellation of land deal and starts demolition works
- 11.06-15:32 Armenia, United States discuss development of military cooperation
- 11.06-14:56 Putin to seek reelection in 2024 – Reuters
- 11.06-14:30 U.S. Ohio-class submarine arrives in the Mediterranean
15:27, 11.01.2023
3636 views Apple warns multiple Armenians of notorious Pegasus spyware attacks, expert points finger at Azerbaijan
13:55, 10.31.2023
3628 views WATCH: U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calls out Piers Morgan for not covering Nagorno-Karabakh
10:10, 11.02.2023
3597 views Any violation of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity would lead to serious consequences, says U.S.
16:53, 11.03.2023
3537 views Disturbing video shows Azeri soldier ransacking children’s room in abandoned home of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh
14:27, 11.02.2023
3192 views Armenian authorities thwart terror plot, five suspects arrested