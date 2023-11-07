Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November 2023

88 United Nations staffers killed in Gaza

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations on Monday stressed that 88 staffers have been killed in Gaza, marking the highest toll ever for UN fatalities recorded in a single conflict, The Times of Israel reported.

The 88 staff members from the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA have been reportedly killed since the beginning of the war, October 7.

A joint statement from the heads of all major UN agencies stated that the figure represents "the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict."








