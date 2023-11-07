YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Mamijanyan, Head of the "I Have an Honor" faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the faction deputy Taguhi Tovmasyan, on Monday held a meeting with the Co-Rapporteurs on Armenia of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee Kimmo Kiljunen and Boriana Åberg.

The deputies drew the attention of the co-rapporteurs to the genocidal actions carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities against Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, they highlighted the need to ensure the status, accommodation, work for the forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno- Karabakh.

During the meeting the problems of Armenian prisoners of war and missing persons who are still being held in Baku were touched upon.

At the meeting, the members of the “I Have an Honor” faction also touched upon, as they assured, violations of democratic values in Armenia, cases of using criminal cases as a tool to suppress the opposition, in particular, the arrests of the vice-chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan, Narek Malyan, Tatev Virabyan and about five dozen, by their definition, political prisoners.